Families 'driven out' of J'khand village receive financial aid from politicians

Days after 50 families of the Mushar community were allegedly assaulted and driven out of a village in Tongri Pahadi area of Jharkhand by a mob, two leaders, one of the BJP and the other of RJD, on Thursday reached out to them with financial assistance.

Radhakrishna Kishore, a former RJD MLA, visited the families, who have put up at a building that earlier housed a police station, after being allegedly forced to leave the village in Pandu police station area by the mob, led by village head Israr Ansari.

He handed over cash of Rs 10,000 each to the affected families.

The police had on Wednesday filed a case against 12 persons and 150 unknown people.

Three people were arrested shortly after.

Kishore, during the visit, blamed the local administration for its ''failure to protect the families''.

He also said that members of the community have long been deprived of basic facilities.

Later in the day, Iswari Pandey, the local representative of BJP’s Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram also visited the affected families, and gave them each Rs 10,000 in cash.

Palamu's Deputy Commissioner A Dode had earlier said that the incident was the outcome of a land dispute, and was in no way communal.

A plan is being chalked out to rehabilitate them somewhere under government schemes, the deputy commissioner had added.

