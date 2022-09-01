Left Menu

Former Chilean police officer found guilty for assault that left woman blind

The court found that former Captain Patricio Maturana had committed "unlawful coercion resulting in serious and very serious injuries" to Fabiola Campillai, whose eyes were permanently damaged after being hit in the face by a police-issue canister while waiting for the bus. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:38 IST
Former Chilean police officer found guilty for assault that left woman blind

A Chilean court on Thursday convicted a former special forces police captain of assault after a woman was left blinded by a tear gas canister in late 2019, when the country was rocked by massive protests. The court found that former Captain Patricio Maturana had committed "unlawful coercion resulting in serious and very serious injuries" to Fabiola Campillai, whose eyes were permanently damaged after being hit in the face by a police-issue canister while waiting for the bus.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10. The prosecutor's office has requested a 12-year prison sentence. The case became one of the most notorious of the estimated 3,000 people who were injured during the often violent protests.

Last year, Campillai was elected as a senator. Human rights organizations have criticized what they say was a heavy-handed police response to the protests, which also left 30 people dead.

Maturana was arrested by members of the police Human Rights Squad in August 2020. Campillai and members of her family are also suing the state for damages, seeking over $2 million in compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022