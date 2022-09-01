Left Menu

Drug peddlers, invovled in Sonali Phogat case, hail from Goa: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad Police on Thursday stated that the drug peddlers, involved in the Sonali Phogat case, are all from Goa but the main accused is still not caught.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:58 IST
Drug peddlers, invovled in Sonali Phogat case, hail from Goa: Hyderabad Police
CV Anand, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police on Thursday stated that the drug peddlers, involved in the Sonali Phogat case, are all from Goa but the main accused is still not caught. "After an enquiry with all the drug consumers in our area, we got to know that their peddlers are Pritish Narayan and Adwin and both of them are from Goa," stated Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

"Our team went to Goa and caught Pritish but were unable to arrest Adwin. During the Sonali Phogat case, the Goa Police named Adwin as one of the suspects. We got to know that all the peddlers involved in the case are from Goa only," he added. CV Anand further alleged that whenever Hyderabad Police tried to contact Goa Police, they did not cooperate with them.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case. The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022