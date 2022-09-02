Left Menu

U.S. welcomes UN report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 00:02 IST
The United States on Thursday welcomed a report by the United Nations that said China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "This report deepens and reaffirms our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that PRC government authorities are perpetrating against Uyghurs," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

China has vigorously denied any abuses in Xinjiang.

