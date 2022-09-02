HC seeks reply from UP govt on petition related to death due to spurious liquor

Observing that the government is accountable for compensation in cases of death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply within two weeks on a petition relating to an incident in Azamgarh district where 10 people died and one person lost his eye after drinking spurious liquor.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Rani Sonkar and 10 others, a division bench of the court comprising justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Saurabh Srivastava observed: ''Prima facie, the state government, having complete control and regulation over manufacture and sale of liquor under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, 1910 and the rules framed thereunder is also liable to pay the specified amount to the sufferer or successors of the deceased under the provisions of the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojna, which provides for compensation on account of death or permanent disability due to poison etc.'' Directing to list the case on September 19 for the next hearing, the court on Monday said the counter-affidavit (reply) shall be filed on behalf of the state government through an officer not below the rank of secretary.

The petitioners include eight widows of those who died after consuming the spurious liquor bought from licensed retail country liquor shops.

One of the petitioners is the son of Rikhraj Nishad, another victim. Another petitioner lost his vision in one eye after consuming the spurious liquor.

All the victims had purchased the liquor from licensed retail country liquor shops. It was sold to them by the licensees as branded liquor.

According to the chargesheet filed in the case on August 2, 2021 under section 60(A) of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pawai police station in Azamgarh district, the licensed vendors and certain others were involved in the manufacture and sale of poisonous liquor.

