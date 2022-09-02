Left Menu

Boat capsizes in Ganga in UP's Ghazipur: 5 bodies of children retrieved from river

The divers had retrieved the bodies of Nagina Paswan 70 and Vishambhar Gaur on Wednesday.The bodies of Sandhya Kumar 6, Anita Paswan 10, Alisa Yadav 5, Khushal Yadav 10 and Satyam 12 were retrieved from the river on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 02-09-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 00:27 IST
The day after a boat ferrying people capsized in the Ganga in this Uttar Pradesh district, rescue teams retrieved five bodies of children from the river on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the boat carrying 24 people capsized in the river under the Reotipur police station limits. The people were returning from a weekly market.

''Seventeen people were rescued safely with the help of locals while seven were reportedly missing,'' Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Singh said.

A search-and-rescue operation with trained divers was launched. The divers had retrieved the bodies of Nagina Paswan (70) and Vishambhar Gaur on Wednesday.

The bodies of Sandhya Kumar (6), Anita Paswan (10), Alisa Yadav (5), Khushal Yadav (10) and Satyam (12) were retrieved from the river on Thursday, officials said. The district adminstration has promised financial support to the kin of the deceased from the disaster relief fund.

