Left Menu

UP: Gangster killed in firing by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida

However, we have got some clues and it appears that someone known to her was behind the killing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Rajesh S said.An FIR has been lodged and police teams are working to crack the case, the officer added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-09-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 00:28 IST
UP: Gangster killed in firing by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A member of western Uttar Pradesh's Sundar Bhati gang was killed allegedly by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Nagesh, a history-sheeter, was at Neemka village in the Jewar area when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him around 7.30 pm and pumped five bullets into his body, they said.

''According to locals, five to six unidentified men on three motorcycles had intercepted Nagesh and pumped his body with bullets. ''He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died. Prima facie the killing appears to be a result of a personal rivalry but the matter is being investigated,” a senior police officer said.

The police have received a complaint from the deceased's family and an FIR has been lodged for further legal action in the case, the officer said.

In a separate case in Central Noida's Sector 63 area, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found inside her home in Chhijarsi village, with the police suspecting the role of someone known to her behind the killing.

A neighbour had alerted the local police about the woman's death, who appeared to have been assaulted inside her home, the officials said.

''The woman's husband works in a private factory and was away for work while her children had gone to school at the time of the incident. However, we have got some clues and it appears that someone known to her was behind the killing,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said.

An FIR has been lodged and police teams are working to crack the case, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022