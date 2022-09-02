UP: Gangster killed in firing by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida

A member of western Uttar Pradesh's Sundar Bhati gang was killed allegedly by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Nagesh, a history-sheeter, was at Neemka village in the Jewar area when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him around 7.30 pm and pumped five bullets into his body, they said.

''According to locals, five to six unidentified men on three motorcycles had intercepted Nagesh and pumped his body with bullets. ''He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died. Prima facie the killing appears to be a result of a personal rivalry but the matter is being investigated,” a senior police officer said.

The police have received a complaint from the deceased's family and an FIR has been lodged for further legal action in the case, the officer said.

In a separate case in Central Noida's Sector 63 area, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found inside her home in Chhijarsi village, with the police suspecting the role of someone known to her behind the killing.

A neighbour had alerted the local police about the woman's death, who appeared to have been assaulted inside her home, the officials said.

''The woman's husband works in a private factory and was away for work while her children had gone to school at the time of the incident. However, we have got some clues and it appears that someone known to her was behind the killing,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said.

An FIR has been lodged and police teams are working to crack the case, the officer added.

