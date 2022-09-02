Left Menu

Grain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 00:50 IST
A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered export deal drifted aground in Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Thursday, halting shipping through Istanbul, according to the governor's office and a shipping firm.

The Istanbul governor's office said the 173-meter "Lady Zehma" was safely grounded and anchored after a rudder failure around 1800 GMT. No one was hurt and Coast Guards were attending, it said.

Earlier this week the Joint Coordination Centre - run by the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey after a grains-export deal was reached - said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine's Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tonnes of corn.

