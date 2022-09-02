Grain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered export deal drifted aground in Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Thursday, halting shipping through Istanbul, according to the governor's office and a shipping firm.

The Istanbul governor's office said the 173-meter "Lady Zehma" was safely grounded and anchored after a rudder failure around 1800 GMT. No one was hurt and Coast Guards were attending, it said.

Earlier this week the Joint Coordination Centre - run by the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey after a grains-export deal was reached - said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine's Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tonnes of corn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)