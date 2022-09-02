Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 01:08 IST
The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're going to do everything we can to get people their tests."
