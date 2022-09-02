IMF says key deficiencies remain in Lebanon banking secrecy law - assessment seen by Reuters
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 01:15 IST
The IMF told the Lebanese state on Thursday that its banking secrecy law was still lacking, urging officials to make a new round of changes to their first attempt at financial reform.
The assessment, which was seen by Reuters and confirmed by a government official as accurate, is the first time the IMF has commented on Lebanon’s steps toward completing a checklist that would grant it access to funding to ease its historic economic meltdown.
