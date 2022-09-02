Left Menu

White House to consider all options on Mississippi water crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 01:21 IST
White House to consider all options on Mississippi water crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday said it will consider all options in responding to the water crisis in the majority-Black city of Jackson, Mississippi, where a treatment plant failure left residents without drinking water.

"We are going to continue to work with the state and local government officials to explore, I can tell you, all options to ensure that the people of Jackson have the access -- to your point -- to clean, safe drinking water," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022