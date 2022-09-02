U.S. judge signals willingness to appoint special master in Trump search case

A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter. At a hearing in West Palm Beach, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon pressed the Justice Department on why it opposes the appointment of a special master in the case.

"Ultimately, what is the harm of appointing a special master to review these materials?" she asked. "What I'm wondering from the government - what is the harm beyond delaying the investigation?" She also suggested that she could feasibly carve out an exception which would permit U.S. intelligence officials to continue conducting their national security damage assessment pending the appointment of the special master before the criminal probe can continue.

"Would your position change if the special master were allowed to proceed without affecting the [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] review for intelligence purposes, but pausing any use of the documents in a criminal investigation?" she asked federal prosecutors. Thursday's hearing came less than two days after prosecutors laid out fresh details about their ongoing criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally retained government records and sought to obstruct the government's probe by concealing some of them from the FBI.

Trump's attorneys in a filing late on Wednesday downplayed the government's concerns about the discovery of classified material inside his home, and accused the Justice Department of escalating the situation even after he handed over boxes of documents to the National Archives and allowed FBI agents in June to "come to his home and provide security advice." "Simply put, the notion that Presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm," his lawyers wrote.

A special master is an independent third party sometimes appointed by a court in sensitive cases to review materials potentially covered by attorney-client privilege to ensure investigators do not improperly view them. In Trump's request to the court, his attorneys claimed that the former president wanted to protect materials that were subject to a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which can shield some presidential communications.

But the Justice Department has argued that such a claim is illogical. Trump "has no property interest in any presidential records(including classified records) seized from the premises," prosecutors told the court on Tuesday, noting that a former president cannot assert executive privilege against the executive branch itself.

Prosecutors have also said the department's filter team, a group of agents who are not part of the investigation, had already reviewed the materials, and determined only a limited number may be covered by attorney-client privilege.

