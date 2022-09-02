Left Menu

Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence

A federal jury in the District of Columbia had rejected arguments that Webster was acting in self-defense when he struck the officer with a flagpole and tackled him. "I too wish you hadn't come to Washington, D.C. I too wish you had stayed at home in New York ...

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 02:03 IST
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence

Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack, Politico and CBS News reported.

Webster was found guilty in May of assaulting a Washington police officer during the riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. A federal jury in the District of Columbia had rejected arguments that Webster was acting in self-defense when he struck the officer with a flagpole and tackled him.

"I too wish you hadn't come to Washington, D.C. I too wish you had stayed at home in New York ... that you had not come out to the Capitol that day, because all of us would be far better off. Not just you ... your family ... the country," D.C. federal Judge Amit Mehta was quoted as saying by CBS News when he announced the sentence on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022