Left Menu

U.S. Capitol riot committee seeks information from former Speaker Gingrich

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 04:16 IST
U.S. Capitol riot committee seeks information from former Speaker Gingrich

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Thursday said it had asked former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to provide information related to its probe.

The committee said it obtained evidence demonstrating Gingrich had had a role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more

World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022