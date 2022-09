BRIEF-U.S. CDC Director Endorsed Recommendation By Advisory Panel To Recommend Use Of Covid Booster Shots Redesigned To Target Omicron Subvariants- WaPo

Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC DIRECTOR ENDORSED RECOMMENDATION BY ADVISORY PANEL TO RECOMMEND USE OF COVID BOOSTER SHOTS REDESIGNED TO TARGET OMICRON SUBVARIANTS- WAPO Source text : https://wapo.st/3KUBVHb Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)