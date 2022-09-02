Left Menu

Militants open fire at non-local labourer in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:33 IST
Militants open fire at non-local labourer in J-K's Pulwama
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.

