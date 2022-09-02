Militants open fire at non-local labourer in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.
Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.
The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Islam
- Ugergund
- Pulwama district
- Jammu
- West Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inclusion of non-local voters a clear-cut de-franchising of people of Jammu & Kashmir: NC
Mali accuses France of colluding with Islamic extremists
Imran Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill produced in Islamabad court in sedition case
Islamic State cell member faces U.S. sentencing for beheadings
Islamic State militant gets life in U.S. prison over killing of American hostages