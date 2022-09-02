Left Menu

Govt to invest $2m to support Go with Tourism to help address workforce shortage

Go with Tourism is a unique approach to addressing labour supply issues in the tourism and hospitality sector that holds career expos and secondary-school education programmes across the country, promoting careers in the industry.

“Government support includes the $400m Tourism Recovery Package, the $200m Tourism Communities Plan, and the $54m Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government will invest $2 million to support Go with Tourism, an initiative that connects jobseekers with employers, to help address the workforce shortage in the industry and accelerate economic recovery, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announced today.

"Our tourism operators have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 but visitor data shows that the recovery is well underway. With our borders fully open, we're expecting to see far more international visitors on our shores than the previous two summers, which also enables a quicker economic recovery" Stuart Nash said.

"This increase in visitors will put extra pressure on tourism and hospitality workers to deliver a world-class experience, so today's extra funding to Go with Tourism is one of many ways our Government is supporting the sector through this time. Through expos, education, and free tools for job searching, the initiative has successfully brought a better awareness of a career in tourism to thousands of jobseekers across the country.

"Like any industry, success depends on those working within it. This means investing in our people and deepening the talent pool. This investment will be vital in building the tourism workforce back up, and is the latest addition to a suite of measures our Government has introduced to support the tourism sector over the past two years.

"Government support includes the $400m Tourism Recovery Package, the $200m Tourism Communities Plan, and the $54m Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery. This funding went to tourism operators most affected by the border closure, and has helped them to gear up for the return of international visitors," Stuart Nash said.

