Kyrgios fined USD 7,500 for conduct in match

Nick Kyrgios has been fined USD 7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory at the US Open.Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands on Wednesday. The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 10:04 IST
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Nick Kyrgios has been fined USD 7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory at the US Open.

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands on Wednesday. It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set. The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

