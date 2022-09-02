Scrap dealer shot dead on way back home in Gurugram

A 32-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly gunned down by two brothers on Bhoda Khurd road in Bilaspur Police Station area here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sumit Chauhan, a resident of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village.

Chauhan worked with many companies and warehouses in the area, they said. The incident happened late Thursday night, they said, adding that the killing may be a result of business rivalry.

Chauhan was returning home around 11.15pm with a friend on his Bullet bike. He was riding the bike, with his friend sitting behind. When they reached the Bhoda Khurd road, two men, both brothers, came on a bike and opened fire at Chauhan, police said.

Sumit fell down from the bike after he was shot in the back. Assailants pumped seven rounds in him while he was down and fled from the scene, they said.

His friend informed his family and rushed him to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead." Following the complaint of Dinesh Chauhan, the father of the deceased, an FIR was registered against the two brothers under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Jogender alias Kalu Ram and his brother Honey, said police. ''The accused have been identified and we are conducting raids to nab them. They will be arrested as soon as possible," said Inspector Ajay Malik, Bilaspur police station SHO.

