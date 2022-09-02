Left Menu

Two men held for blackmail, circulating woman's pvt video in J-K's Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 10:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people have been arrested here for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a woman using her private video and also circulating it on social media, police said on Friday.

Danish Majeed Bhat and Aadil Ahmed Rather, residents of Shunglipora Noorbagh area here, had been extorting money from the woman on a regular basis after threatening her that they would upload the video on social media if she refused to pay.

However, recently, they shared it with some locals on WhatsApp, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle, the police booked the duo under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and arrested them.

Police have directed the public to delete the video from their gadgets, failing which they, too, will be booked under the IT Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

