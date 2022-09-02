Left Menu

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud

The military seized power from Suu Kyis elected government on February 1, 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud. Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.Two senior members of Suu Kyis former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:00 IST
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years' imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offenses.

It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party following the government's explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Suu Kyi's party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory. The military seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud. Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Two senior members of Suu Kyi's former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022