MP: Woman arrested for blackmailing doctor

A woman has been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting Rs 9 lakh from a doctor based in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said on Friday. Joya Khan alias Monisha David (30), a resident of Bhilwara, was brought here on Thursday evening and will be produced before a court during the day, Superintendent of Police Dr Shivdayal Singh told reporters.

As per the complaint filed by Dr Pawan Chilloria who runs a hospital here, Dr Santosh Dabade and Dr Mahendra Galodia, both residents of Dewas, were blackmailing him alongwith David. Both the accused doctors are yet to be arrested.

A First Information Report was registered against the two doctors and David under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), the SP said.

David allegedly called the complainant in June and befriended him. The two subsequently met and she had a video and some photographs shot with him, Chilloria told police.

Then she and the other two accused allegedly blackmailed him by threatening to release the video and photos and forced him to cough up Rs 9 lakh, the complainant said. Fed up with constant extortion threats, he finally approached police in August.

Efforts were on to arrest the two accused doctors who are absconding, SP Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)