Abhishek appears before ED in coal smuggling case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:36 IST
Abhishek appears before ED in coal smuggling case
Abhishek Banerjee Image Credit: Wikipedia
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with their investigation into the coal smuggling case, officials said.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached the agency's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata around 11 am.

A team of five officers of the ED reached Kolkata on Thursday night to question Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary.

A large police contingent was deployed at the CGO Complex.

Banerjee was questioned by the ED earlier as well in connection with this case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

