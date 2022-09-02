Left Menu

2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:56 IST
2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday morning, police said.

The Maoists were killed during a joint operation by the CRPF's CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and the state police, they said.

''Two CPI(Maoist) members were gunned down in an operation at Baruda forest in Kuchai police station area,'' deputy inspector general of Kolhan division Ajay Linda told PTI.

The bodies were recovered by the forces along with arms and ammunition, he said.

The gunfight between the security forces and the Maoists was underway when the last report was received, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022