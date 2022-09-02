Left Menu

Primary school teacher recruitment: Cal HC division bench upholds single-bench order of CBI probe

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:13 IST
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld an order of its single bench directing the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in primary teacher appointments.

The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench.

Upholding Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's order of a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the bench said investigation into the money trail in connection with the matter will be done as necessary.

The court directed that the single-bench order removing 269 appointees from their jobs, who selectively got benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, will remain till disposal of the case before the single bench.

