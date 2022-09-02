Left Menu

FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:32 IST
FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial. Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election won by her party by a huge margin.

Following is a summary of her cases based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing. - Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021).

- Violating the Official Secrets Act. Maximum 14 years in prison (trial ongoing). - Breaches of a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022).

- Violating import/export and telecommunications laws by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (sentenced Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, with sentences to be served concurrently). - Influencing the election commission (sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour, Sept. 2).

- Eleven breaches of anti-corruption law. Maximum 15 years in prison for each. Cases include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate (sentenced to six years in prison, Aug. 15). * Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars (sentenced to five years in prison, April 27).

* Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter (trial ongoing).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022