FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial. Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election won by her party by a huge margin.

Following is a summary of her cases based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing. - Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021).

- Violating the Official Secrets Act. Maximum 14 years in prison (trial ongoing). - Breaches of a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022).

- Violating import/export and telecommunications laws by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (sentenced Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, with sentences to be served concurrently). - Influencing the election commission (sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour, Sept. 2).

- Eleven breaches of anti-corruption law. Maximum 15 years in prison for each. Cases include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate (sentenced to six years in prison, Aug. 15). * Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars (sentenced to five years in prison, April 27).

* Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter (trial ongoing).

