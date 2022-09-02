Left Menu

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man dies after being thrown from roof by gatecrashers at b'day party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man died after being thrown from the roof of a building by some uninvited guests during his friend's birthday party in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Friday.

Eight men were arrested on Thursday on the charge of murder following the incident which took place on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 at Sri Krishna Tulsi Dharamshala in Champa police station area.

Kamleshwar Dewangan, the deceased, was attending his friend Binni Dewangwan's birthday celebration, said a police official.

As the party, also attended by some women, was underway, Kiran Sarathi and Manish Sarathi whom nobody at the party knew turned up uninvited and started dancing, he said.

When Kamleshwar and some others objected, the duo got into a fight with them and called their six friends to the spot.

The eight accused started thrashing Kamleshwar and his friends and as he tried to escape to the roof, they caught him and threw him down, the official said. He died during treatment at a hospital in Bilaspur.

Manish, Kiran and six others were arrested for murder and further probe is on, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

