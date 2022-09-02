Sri Lanka court allows former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:31 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until Jan. 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.
"Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement