The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against a policeman for allegedly demanding a bribe from a couple booked in a case in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:47 IST
Maha: Cop booked for demanding bribe in Thane district
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a policeman for allegedly demanding a bribe from a couple booked in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

As per a statement issued by the ACB Thane, police naik Niteen Rathod attached to the Manpada police station in Dombivili town had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a couple, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB Thane. A case had been registered against the couple under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC in May 2022. The accused official had demanded a bribe for future assistance, he said.

Following negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 40,000, and a complaint was lodged against the accused policeman on Thursday, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

