Left Menu

Tribal violence flares again in Sudan's Blue Nile

Seven people were killed and 23 injured as tribal violence flared in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, the state's security committee said, just weeks after major clashes.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:02 IST
Tribal violence flares again in Sudan's Blue Nile
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Seven people were killed and 23 injured as tribal violence flared in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, the state's security committee said, just weeks after major clashes. In mid-July, at least 105 people were killed and thousands displaced in fighting over land between the Hausa and Funj tribes, and unrest spread to other states.

The committee said the cause of the latest violence was still under investigation and did not specify which tribes were involved in the clashes in two parts of the state. In an overnight statement, it announced a curfew in two major cities, and banned unnecessary gatherings.

Funj-Hausa tensions boiled over in July following accusations from the Funj, who have long inhabited Blue Nile state, that the Hausa, who inhabit farming areas across the country, were trying to lay claim to parts of their land. There has also been sporadic violence in eastern coastal regions and western Darfur despite a nationwide peace deal signed by some rebel groups in Juba in 2020.

Protesters have accused Sudan's military rulers of failing to protect civilians and stoking tribal conflict. Military leaders, who seized power in October 2021 saying they wanted to preserve the country's stability, have said they are working to shore up the peace deal and improve security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022