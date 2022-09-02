UP: POCSO court sentences man to 20 years jail for sodomy
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court here awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a man for sodomising an 11-year-old boy, officials said on Friday.
The (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Thursday also directed convict Shailendra Pandey to pay a fine of Rs 22,000.
In June 2020, an FIR was lodged at Jaisinghpur police station against Pandey for sodomising the boy in a field, public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement