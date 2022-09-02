Last date to submit comments on draft policy for persons with disabilities extended again

The government has extended to September 30 the last date for submitting comments on the draft national policy for persons with disabilities to allow wider stakeholder consultations.

This is the third extension given by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The first deadline was July 9 which was extended to July 19 and then to August 31, officials said, adding that it has now been further extended to September 30.

Officials said the extension has been granted for wider stakeholder consultations.

Promoting the ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' initiative in the disability sector, bringing out a dynamic database to provide information on a real-time basis and better engagement of Ayush research and care to address this sector are among the salient features of the draft policy.

