SC allows case transfer of Unnao rape survivor plea lodged against her from UP to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the plea of Unnao rape survivor seeking to transfer the case lodged against her from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:00 IST
Supreme Court Of India.. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the plea of Unnao rape survivor seeking to transfer the case lodged against her from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The Unnao survivor has sought to transfer a case pending in court in the Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The case has been filed by the father of one of the accused alleging that a proof of age document given by the survivor to the police was forged.

According to the petition, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the survivor by the ACJM court in Unnao. Unnao survivor was represented by Advocate Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee.

On August 1 2019, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life in a separate case for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court discharged former MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

