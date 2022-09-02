Left Menu

NCW to probe death of four women after tubectomy in Telangana

The National Commission for Women NCW has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to look into the death of four women from complications following a tubectomy procedure at a government-sponsored sterilisation camp in Telangana.RThe NCW has also written to the Telangana Director General of Police to ask it to register an FIR and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:01 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to look into the death of four women from complications following a tubectomy procedure at a government-sponsored sterilization camp in Telangana.

The NCW has also written to the Telangana Director General of Police to ask it to register an FIR and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission should be apprised of the action taken within five days, it said. \RIt is reported by the media that four women who underwent tubectomy at a government-sponsored sterilization camp in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district have succumbed to various complications arising out of the surgery, the NCW said in a statement. ''The reported crime is a matter of serious concern. The Commission has constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee, headed by Member Secretary, NCW, Meeta Rajivlochan, which will reach the state today. The team will visit the hospital and meet concerned authorities as part of its inquiry,'' it said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Telangana chief secretary to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter. The NCW said the incident is a case of medical negligence and the licenses of the concerned doctors must be revoked and they be suspended with immediate effect. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Telangana health secretary. Tubectomy, also known as tubal sterilization, is a permanent method of contraception in women. It is a surgical process that blocks the fallopian tubes, thereby preventing the egg released by the ovary from reaching the uterus.

