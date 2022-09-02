Left Menu

Twitter "deliberately" defiant to laws of the land: Centre tells Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:05 IST
Twitter "deliberately" defiant to laws of the land: Centre tells Karnataka HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has told the Karnataka High Court that Twitter ''deliberately'' remained non-compliant and defiant to the laws of the land and that the social media giant has no role to play in the security of the country.

The submission was made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in its 101-page statement of objections on Thursday while opposing the micro-blogging platform's petition before the high court against the government's takedown and blocking orders.

On the claims by Twitter that political tweets were asked to be taken down, the Centre stated that it had only asked for unverified accounts to be blocked.

''The petitioner deliberately remained non-compliant and defiant to the laws of the land. Only on the diligent follow up of the respondent No.2(Centre) and upon the issuance of show cause notice dated 27.06.2022 the petitioner for reasons best known to it suddenly complied with all the blocking directions,'' the Centre said while seeking dismissal of the petition.

Twitter has challenged blocking orders for 39 URLs. The hearing in the case is slated to be held on September 8.

In its petition, Twitter had claimed that freedom of speech is affected by the takedown notices of the government. The originators of the content on its platform were not issued notices before their content was asked to be taken down, it said.

However, the government in its objections said that since Twitter was the intermediary, it was the micro-blogging site's responsibility to inform the users.

''When a public order issue arises, it is the government that is responsible to take action and not the platform. Hence, whether content will cause national security or public order issues or not should not be allowed to be determined by the platforms.'' The Centre submitted that any private policy or rules made by online platforms are subject to the Information Technology Act 2000. ''Foreign platforms providing services in the country shall not be entitled to claim that the Indian laws and rules are not applicable upon them. Any such claim is legally untenable,'' it said.

The objections also called for dismissal of the petition on the ground that Twitter is not entitled to seek relief as it is not a citizen of India.

''Article 21 rights are not available to artificial juristic entities, much less, to any foreign commercial entity. The present petition even if it attempts to allege breach of Article 21 rights, is therefore, not maintainable at the instance of the petitioner foreign company.'' The government said it is its responsibility to protect over 84 crore Indians using Internet from anti-India propaganda, fake news and hate speech content.

''These contents have the potential to jeopardize the peace in the country. Thus, it becomes essential to detect and block such misinformation content and fake news at the initial stage itself to prevent a public order catastrophe like situation in the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022