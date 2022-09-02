Blast in Afghan mosque, officials report dead and wounded
A Taliban official says an explosion went off in a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Herat and that people have been killed and wounded. The official, Abdul Nafi Takor, did not have further details about Fridays blast. Takor is a spokesman of the interior ministry in Afghanistans Taliban government.
