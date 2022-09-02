Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to address annual SAPS Commemoration Day

The commemoration will take place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:39 IST
This year’s event commemorates members of the SAPS who have fallen in the line of duty in the 12 months between 01 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday join families of the police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.

This year's event commemorates members of the SAPS who have fallen in the line of duty in the 12 months between 01 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Annually on the first Sunday of September, the SAPS dedicates this day in its calendar, to remember its men and women in blue who paid the ultimate price to serve and protect all people living in South Africa.

As part of the Commemoration day activities, the President, together with the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, and the next of kin of the fallen heroes and heroines, are expected to lay wreaths in honour of the deceased members.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

