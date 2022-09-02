Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs rehabilitation: SC asks NGO to withdraw plea, make representation before Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the petitioner NGO to make a representation before the Centre on the plea seeking to rehabilitate or resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs who migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir to any other part of the country. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar also directed the petitioner to withdraw his plea.

During the hearing, the court sought to know from the petitioner if it has made a representation before the Government of India. As the court declined to entertain the plea, the petitioner withdrew its plea.

The Court granted liberty to the petitioner to file an application before the Government of India. The NGO 'We The Citizens' filed the plea through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha asking the apex court to direct the Central government and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India.

"Issue directions to the respondents to declare that all sale of properties, post exodus in January 1990 whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property as null and void. To constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abetted the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir," the PIL filed in March stated. It further urged the top court to direct the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigation Team constituted by them in accordance with the law.

Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, alleged the plea. (ANI)

