Taiwan says China still carrying out military activities around island
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:45 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft and three Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Friday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
None of them crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, the defence ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
