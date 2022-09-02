Giriraj Singh urges Sarpaches/Gram Pradhans to participate in National Panchayat Awards

Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh has written a letter to Sarpaches/Gram Pradhans, exhorting them to ensure participation of all Gram Panchayats in the selection process of the revamped National Panchayat Awards. The process inviting applications for revamped National Panchayat Awards will commence from 10th September, 2022. The last date for online submission of entries is 31st October, 2022.

Union Minister, in his letter, informed that the format, procedures and categories of the National Panchayat Awards have been comprehensively revised to establish a multi –level competition to reorganize, felicitate and incentivize the best performing Panchayats at the Block, District, State and National levels in thematic areas related to localization and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in rural areas.

He further informed that this year, to accelerate the pace of localization and achievement of SDGs in Panchayats, the format and categories of National Panchayat Awards has been substantially modified and aligned with nine theme of Localisation of SDGs to conduct a multi-level competition. These 9 themes are (i) Poverty free and enhanced livelihoods village, (ii) Healthy village, (iii) Child-friendly village, (iv) Water sufficient village, (v) Clean and Green village, (vi) Self-sufficient infrastructure in village, (vii) Socially Secured and Socially Just village (viii) Village with good governance and (ix) Women-friendly Panchayat (earlier called as Engendered development in village).

Detailed information about the newly restructured National Panchayat Awards system is available on www.panchayataward.gov.in portal.

