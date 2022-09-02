4 carrying 1 kg heroin in vehicle arrested in Ambala

Four people, including two women, were arrested and one kg heroin was recovered from their car during checking near the cantonment area here on Friday, police said. Based on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint on Ambala–Delhi Highway near Shastri colony and started inspecting the vehicles, Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Jashandeep Singh said. When the suspect vehicle coming towards Ambala from Delhi reached the checkpoint, police intercepted it and found narcotics hidden inside the handbags of the women passengers, he said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the four accused, police said. They will be produced before a court here and their police remand will be sought. Their connection with some interstate drug gang cannot be ruled out, police said.

