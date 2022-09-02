Left Menu

Afghan medic says 18 killed, 21 wounded in mosque blast

PTI | Herat | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Afghanistan

An Afghan medic says at least 18 people were killed and 21 wounded in a blast that tore through a crowded mosque in the western city of Herat.

Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance centre, said ambulances transported 18 dead and 21 wounded to hospitals in the city on Friday.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

