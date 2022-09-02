UP: Man awarded 10-year jail term for raping minor girl

A court here has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl six years ago.

Additional district government counsel Mukund Raizada on Friday said special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Poonam Tyagi also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on convict Pravin Yadav. The court directed that the fine amount will be paid to the victim.

Raizada said on September 3, 2016, Yadav raped the girl at the house of his friend.

The man threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone but she narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which her father lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed rape, Raizada said, adding Pravin was arrested and was sent to jail.

