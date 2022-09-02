Accused arrested for raping minor in Srinagar: Police

A person has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said on Friday.

The accused was absconding after committing the crime four days ago, they said.

One accused namely Aijaz Ahmad was arrested for raping a minor girl, four days ago, Srinagar Police said in a Twitter post.

The police said a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

