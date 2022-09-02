Left Menu

Two brothers feared drowned in UP's Etawah

Two brothers were swept away in a river in this district on Friday while attempting to rescue their younger sibling from drowning, officials said.The district administration has launched a search operation to trace them.Sub-Divisional Magistrate SDM of the area Malkhan Singh said three brothers of Kudaul village went to take a bath in the Chambal river.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:12 IST
Two brothers feared drowned in UP's Etawah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were swept away in a river in this district on Friday while attempting to rescue their younger sibling from drowning, officials said.

The district administration has launched a search operation to trace them.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area Malkhan Singh said three brothers of Kudaul village went to take a bath in the Chambal river. The youngest of them started to drown in the river.

''The elder brothers -- Sonu Chauhan (28) and Ravi Chauhan (29) -- tried to rescue their sibling. The duo managed to rescue him but they were forced towards the deeper end of the river and were swept away by strong water current,'' the SDM said.

A team of divers has been deployed to trace the brothers, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022