Himanta discusses national security with Eastern Command Air Chief

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:18 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday discussed various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.

Patnaik met Sarma at the latter's office in the secretariat here.

''Held a meeting with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation,'' Sarma tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

