Himanta discusses national security with Eastern Command Air Chief
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday discussed various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.Patnaik met Sarma at the latters office in the secretariat here.Held a meeting with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East NE.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday discussed various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.
Patnaik met Sarma at the latter's office in the secretariat here.
''Held a meeting with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation,'' Sarma tweeted.
