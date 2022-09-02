Left Menu

Public comment on candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies in CGE

Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said the committee concluded the shortlisting of 24 candidates to fill the vacancies last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:42 IST
The names of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the parliamentary website in accordance with section 59(1) (a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is inviting the public to comment on the suitability of candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

"The committee considered the geographic and racial representation of the candidates as well as gender and disability in keeping with the criteria as espoused in the Constitution and the Commission for Gender Equality Act No. 39 of 1996," Ncube-Ndaba said.

The closing date of the public comments on the shortlisted candidates is 16 September 2022.

The names of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the parliamentary website in accordance with section 59(1) (a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes.

All members of the public are required to submit their comments through an online form which can be accessed at: https://forms.gle/MT1VkcuYcyNbAVEq5.

The link to the 24 candidates who have been shortlisted is at: https://tinyurl.com/mp7m593h.

The shortlisted candidates are:

Advocate Thando Gumede

Ms Pontsho Pilane

Ms Candice Chirwa

Advocate Olave Ntshabiseng Sepanya Mogale

Mr Itumeleng Gareth Mmusi

Dr Ntshabiseng Moleko

Ms Bernadine Bachair

Ms Mulalo Nemataheni

Ms Makosha Emily Maditsi

Leonashia Leigh-Ann van der Merwe

Ms Lebogang Fataha

Ms Santel Wilhelmina Van Zyl

Ms Theresa Eulenda Mabusela

Ms Pulani Noko Thobejane

Mr Bongani Glenton Ngomane

Ms Lindiwe Khonjelwayo

Ms Sarah Charity Mokwebo

Ms Gretta Nonhlanhla Govender

Ms Fundiswa Barbara Skweyiya-Gushu

Ms Magdalene Moonsamy

Ms Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko

Ms Joy Janita Lange

Ms Leelambal Prabashni Subrayan Naidoo

Ms Zoleka Susan Ponoane.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

