Public comment on candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies in CGE
Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said the committee concluded the shortlisting of 24 candidates to fill the vacancies last week.
The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is inviting the public to comment on the suitability of candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).
"The committee considered the geographic and racial representation of the candidates as well as gender and disability in keeping with the criteria as espoused in the Constitution and the Commission for Gender Equality Act No. 39 of 1996," Ncube-Ndaba said.
The closing date of the public comments on the shortlisted candidates is 16 September 2022.
The names of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the parliamentary website in accordance with section 59(1) (a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes.
All members of the public are required to submit their comments through an online form which can be accessed at: https://forms.gle/MT1VkcuYcyNbAVEq5.
The link to the 24 candidates who have been shortlisted is at: https://tinyurl.com/mp7m593h.
The shortlisted candidates are:
Advocate Thando Gumede
Ms Pontsho Pilane
Ms Candice Chirwa
Advocate Olave Ntshabiseng Sepanya Mogale
Mr Itumeleng Gareth Mmusi
Dr Ntshabiseng Moleko
Ms Bernadine Bachair
Ms Mulalo Nemataheni
Ms Makosha Emily Maditsi
Leonashia Leigh-Ann van der Merwe
Ms Lebogang Fataha
Ms Santel Wilhelmina Van Zyl
Ms Theresa Eulenda Mabusela
Ms Pulani Noko Thobejane
Mr Bongani Glenton Ngomane
Ms Lindiwe Khonjelwayo
Ms Sarah Charity Mokwebo
Ms Gretta Nonhlanhla Govender
Ms Fundiswa Barbara Skweyiya-Gushu
Ms Magdalene Moonsamy
Ms Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko
Ms Joy Janita Lange
Ms Leelambal Prabashni Subrayan Naidoo
Ms Zoleka Susan Ponoane.
