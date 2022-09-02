Woman kills three daughters in Bihar, arrested

A woman was arrested on the charge of strangulating her three young daughters to death in Bihar's Buxar district on Friday, a police officer said.

The reason why Pinki Devi, a resident of Barki Gai Ghat village under the jurisdiction of Brahmpur police station, killed her daughters is not yet clear.

Her neighbours contacted the police after finding the bodies of Poonam (8), Roni (7) and Babli (4) on Friday morning.

"Pinki Devi has been arrested. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination," Assistant Superintendent of Police (Dumraon) Raj told reporters.

The police are trying to contact the woman's husband who stays outside Bihar.

"During interrogation, Pinki Devi admitted that she strangulated her daughters to death on Thursday night. However, she did not specify any reason for it yet," a local police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)