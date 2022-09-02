Left Menu

Woman kills three daughters in Bihar, arrested

A woman was arrested on the charge of strangulating her three young daughters to death in Bihars Buxar district on Friday, a police officer said.The reason why Pinki Devi, a resident of Barki Gai Ghat village under the jurisdiction of Brahmpur police station, killed her daughters is not yet clear.Her neighbours contacted the police after finding the bodies of Poonam 8, Roni 7 and Babli 4 on Friday morning.Pinki Devi has been arrested.

PTI | Buxar | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:02 IST
Woman kills three daughters in Bihar, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested on the charge of strangulating her three young daughters to death in Bihar's Buxar district on Friday, a police officer said.

The reason why Pinki Devi, a resident of Barki Gai Ghat village under the jurisdiction of Brahmpur police station, killed her daughters is not yet clear.

Her neighbours contacted the police after finding the bodies of Poonam (8), Roni (7) and Babli (4) on Friday morning.

"Pinki Devi has been arrested. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination," Assistant Superintendent of Police (Dumraon) Raj told reporters.

The police are trying to contact the woman's husband who stays outside Bihar.

"During interrogation, Pinki Devi admitted that she strangulated her daughters to death on Thursday night. However, she did not specify any reason for it yet," a local police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022