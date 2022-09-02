Left Menu

Punjab: 3-member SIT formed to probe church vandalisation

The Punjab Police on Friday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the incident in which a church was vandalised by four masked men in the states Tarn Taran district.The SIT is headed by the Ferozepur Range Inspector General of Police IGP. It will include the Tarn Taran SSP and the SP Investigation, according to an official release here.

The Punjab Police on Friday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the incident in which a church was vandalised by four masked men in the state's Tarn Taran district.

The SIT is headed by the Ferozepur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP). It will include the Tarn Taran SSP and the SP (Investigation), according to an official release here. Bureau of Investigation Director B Chandra Sekhar said the SIT will ensure effective and speedy investigation into the incident.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into this case and submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest.

The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.

The DGP said besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Punjab.

He said police teams are investigating the case from all angles and strict punitive action against them will be ensured.

Four masked men had broken into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire.

The intruders had pointed a pistol at the watchman's head and tied his hands in the Tuesday night incident that was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the church.

The intruders had then vandalised two idols in the church, located in Takkarpura village near Patti town in the border district. As they left, they set the pastor's car on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

