Left Menu

Allegations against Murugha seer 'serious': Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:04 IST
Allegations against Murugha seer 'serious': Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an impartial probe by the police, based on the complaint lodged by victim-girls, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case against chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Becoming the first senior leader from the opposition Congress to comment on the case, the former Chief Minister said that the allegations against the seer were ''serious'' in nature.

''The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is (are) serious. The police should carry out (an) impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The chief pontiff one of the prominent and influential Lingayat seminary in the state, Sharanaru was arrested by police on Thursday night, six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls staying in a hostel run by the math, was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022